BREAKING: EURUSD retraces its gains after mixed PMIs in Eurozone

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for April:
HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.1; forecast 50.0; previous 49.5;
08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - PMI Data for April:
procure.ch Manufacturing PMI: actual 45.8; forecast 48.7; previous 48.9;
08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for April:
HCOB Italy Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.3; forecast 47.1; previous 46.6;
08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for April:
HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.7; forecast 48.2; previous 48.5;
08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for April:
HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.4; forecast 48.0; previous 48.3;
09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for April:
HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: actual 49; forecast 48.7; previous 48.6;
Most countries reported better-than-expected Manufacturing PMI figures, contributing to an overall beat of economists' expectations for the Eurozone. Only Spain and Switzerland came in below market consensus. EURUSD initially gained following the early data releases but has since retraced those gains after the final Eurozone print.