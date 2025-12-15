US OPEN: Mild optimism at the start of the week

The first session of the week on Wall Street opens with a moderately positive sentiment. All contracts on the main indices of the American stock exchange are recording increases around 0.4%.

Nvidia and China are once again in the spotlight. During Friday's negotiations, the Chinese delegation reportedly indicated to the USA that Nvidia chips are not the bargaining chip that the USA thinks they are. According to Bloomberg Tech sources, the Chinese prefer to continue investing in their own products rather than relying on ready-made solutions that the USA will use against them at the slightest opportunity.

Macroeconomic data:

The NY Empire Index showed a decline of -3.9, noticeably below expectations of 9.6.

Later in the day, investors can expect speeches from FOMC members - Williams and Miran.

US100 (D1)

Source: xStation5

The valuation on the technology index chart continues the realization of the RGR formation. Today's session is yet another attempt to negate the formation. The key level for buyers is 26000 and FIBO 23.6. These levels must be exceeded to negate the formation. At the same time, sellers must bring the price at least around the neckline level of approximately 24200 to have hope for the realization of the formation.

Company news: