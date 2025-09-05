Read more

BREAKING: EURUSD surges after much weaker NFP data 💲

1:30 PM 5 September 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for August:

  • Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 22K; forecast 75K; previous 79K;

  • Unemployment Rate: actual 4.3%; forecast 4.3%; previous 4.2%;

  • Average Hourly Earnings: actual 3.7% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.9% YoY;

  • Private Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 38K; forecast 75K; previous 77K;

  • Government Payrolls: actual -16.0K; previous 2.0K;

  • Manufacturing Payrolls: actual -12K; forecast -5K; previous -2K;

  • Participation Rate: actual 62.3%; previous 62.2%;

 

 

Payrolls miss, revisions add fuel

Employment data came in well below expectations for August. In addition, there were revisions to the last two months (June and July), with a slight upward revision for July – June to −13k (from +14k) and July to +79k (from +73k), leaving employment for June–July 21k lower than previously reported.

EURUSD is sharply higher, breaking out of the month-long consolidation capped by 1,172 level. The market is currently pricing a full rate cut in September, with potentially another in October and December. Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

05.09.2025
18:46

Daily summary: cooling jobs market locks in a September Fed rate cut 💲

Wall Street ended the session lower. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones lost 0.55% each, while the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Declines were driven mainly by recession...

 18:05

Three markets to watch next week (08.08.2025)

We are coming off key U.S. labor market data and the OPEC+ decision on oil production. Ahead lie other important events that could impact markets. Chief...

 17:57

​​​​​​​Braze gains 12% on upbeat financial outlook 📌

Braze (BRZE.US) surged as much as 19% pre-market after a strong Q2 fiscal beat and better-than-expected Q3 guidance. However, during the session gains...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits