BREAKING: EURUSD surges after much weaker NFP data 💲

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for August:
-
Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 22K; forecast 75K; previous 79K;
-
Unemployment Rate: actual 4.3%; forecast 4.3%; previous 4.2%;
-
Average Hourly Earnings: actual 3.7% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.9% YoY;
-
Private Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 38K; forecast 75K; previous 77K;
-
Government Payrolls: actual -16.0K; previous 2.0K;
-
Manufacturing Payrolls: actual -12K; forecast -5K; previous -2K;
-
Participation Rate: actual 62.3%; previous 62.2%;
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Payrolls miss, revisions add fuel
Employment data came in well below expectations for August. In addition, there were revisions to the last two months (June and July), with a slight upward revision for July – June to −13k (from +14k) and July to +79k (from +73k), leaving employment for June–July 21k lower than previously reported.
EURUSD is sharply higher, breaking out of the month-long consolidation capped by 1,172 level. The market is currently pricing a full rate cut in September, with potentially another in October and December. Source: xStation5