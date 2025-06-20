Read more
BREAKING: EURUSD ticks down after negative CB's Leading Indicator 📉

3:03 PM 20 June 2025

03:00 PM BST, United States - US Leading Index for May:

  • actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -1.0% MoM;

 

Source: xStation5

