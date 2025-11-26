BREAKING: EURUSD ticks down on lower-than-expected claims 📉

02:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:

Initial Jobless Claims: actual 216K; forecast 226K; previous 222K;

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 223.75K; previous 224.75K;

Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,960K; previous 1,953K;

02:30 PM GMT, United States - Durable Goods:

Durable Goods Orders: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 3.0% MoM;

Durables Excluding Transport: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

Durables Excluding Defense: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 1.9% MoM; previous 1.9% MoM;

The unexpected drop in US jobless claims to its 7-month low, made EURUSD return below key 1.158 level. The pair is currently down 0.1% despite 0.2% early trading gains, though selling has stopped at 100-period EMA on M30 interval. The newest claims data doesn't bring new arguments for December rate cut, though markets remain fairly confident about Fed's next dovish move (CME's FedWatch tool prices in 85% chance for a 25 bp cut).

On the side of durable goods orders the only surprise is the leading role of defense sector, which made up for slower growth in transport. The overall reading was in line with market consensus.

Source: xStation5