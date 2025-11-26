Read more
1:32 PM · 26 November 2025

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks down on lower-than-expected claims 📉

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

02:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:

  • Initial Jobless Claims: actual 216K; forecast 226K; previous 222K;

  • Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 223.75K; previous 224.75K;

  • Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,960K; previous 1,953K;

 

02:30 PM GMT, United States - Durable Goods:

  • Durable Goods Orders: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 3.0% MoM;

  • Durables Excluding Transport: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

  • Durables Excluding Defense: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 1.9% MoM; previous 1.9% MoM;

 

The unexpected drop in US jobless claims to its 7-month low, made EURUSD return below key 1.158 level. The pair is currently down 0.1% despite 0.2% early trading gains, though selling has stopped at 100-period EMA on M30 interval. The newest claims data doesn't bring new arguments for December rate cut, though markets remain fairly confident about Fed's next dovish move (CME's FedWatch tool prices in 85% chance for a 25 bp cut).

On the side of durable goods orders the only surprise is the leading role of defense sector, which made up for slower growth in transport. The overall reading was in line with market consensus.

 

Source: xStation5

 

28 November 2025, 6:18 PM

Silver Sets Fresh Record Highs!
28 November 2025, 5:06 PM

Intel surges on rumors of chips for Apple
28 November 2025, 3:19 PM

US Open: After a Day Off, Wall Street Opens the Session in the Green
28 November 2025, 2:33 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (28.11.2025)

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits