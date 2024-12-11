BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after in line US CPI data 🚨

US CPI (Nov): Headline YoY: Actual: 2.7%. Forecast 2.7% vs 2.6% previous Core YoY: Actual: 3.3%. Forecast 3.3% vs 3.3% previous



The publication of today's data did not change the macroeconomic background in the US, as the data came out as expected. EURUSD's initial gains have already been erased.

Looking at the YoY CPI components distribution, we can see, that the shelter remains the biggest positive contributor to the overall CPI pressure. Source: XTB

