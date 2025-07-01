Read more

BREAKING: EURUSD with limited reaction to mixed PMI data from Europe

9:08 AM 1 July 2025

We have just seen the PMI data readings for the manufacturing sector in selected key European Union countries:

  • Spain HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun: 51.4 (est 50.5; prev 50.5)
  • Switzerland Manufacturing PMI Jun: 49.6 (est 44.0; prev 42.1)
  • Italy HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun: 48.4 (est 49.5; prev 49.2)
  • France HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 48.1 (est 47.8; prev 47.8)
  • Germany HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 49.0 (est 49.0; prev 49.0)
  • Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 49.5 (est 49.4; prev 49.4)

PMI data does not indicate a single common direction for the industrial sector in terms of data for selected countries for June. Data from France and Spain looks good, but it is softened by a worse reading from Italy and mixed results from Germany.

 

Source: xStation 

Share:
Back

Market News

03.07.2025
18:36

Daily summary: Equities extend rally on upside NFP surprise, dollar recovers (03.07.2025)

Wall Street closed earlier due to tomorrow’s 4th of July celebrations (no session tomorrow). U.S. indexes hit new highs today, driven...

 16:07

US OPEN: Strong Labour Market Fuels Optimism (03.07.2025)

Wall Street records another session of gains following the NFP report that exceeded most economists’ expectations. The unexpected rise in jobs created...

 15:33

BREAKING: NATGAS inventories up more than expected 📈

15:30 BST - United States, change in natural gas inventories: Actual: 55 billion cubic feet Forecast: 53 billion cubic feet Previous:...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits