BREAKING: EURUSD with limited reaction to mixed PMI data from Europe

We have just seen the PMI data readings for the manufacturing sector in selected key European Union countries:

Spain HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun: 51.4 (est 50.5; prev 50.5)

Switzerland Manufacturing PMI Jun: 49.6 (est 44.0; prev 42.1)

Italy HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun: 48.4 (est 49.5; prev 49.2)

France HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 48.1 (est 47.8; prev 47.8)

Germany HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 49.0 (est 49.0; prev 49.0)

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 49.5 (est 49.4; prev 49.4)

PMI data does not indicate a single common direction for the industrial sector in terms of data for selected countries for June. Data from France and Spain looks good, but it is softened by a worse reading from Italy and mixed results from Germany.

Source: xStation