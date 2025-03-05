BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after miss in ADP data

United States - Employment Data for February:
- ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: Actual: 77K; Forecast 141K; Previous 183K;
Policy uncertainty, slowdown in consumer spending might have led to layoffs or slowdown in hiring in February - ADP data shows. Our data, other recent indicators, suggest hiring hesitancy among employers as they assess economic climate ahead. Rather poor data from US put pressure on USD.
U.S.-German 10-Year Bond Yield Spreads Narrows to Lowest Level Since Mid-Sept.
Source: xStation