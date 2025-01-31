BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after in line with expectations PCE report

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for December:
- PCE price index: Actual 0.3%. Forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
- PCE Price index: Actual: 2.6%. Forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
- Core PCE Price Index:Actual: 2.8%. Forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;
- Real Personal Consumption: Actual: 0.4%MoM. Previous 0.3% MoM;
- Personal Income:Actual: 0.4 forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
The EURUSD pair did not react to today's data because the report did not surprise investors and showed readings in line with market consnesus. Us short-term interest-rate futures lower after inflation data, traders continue to see the next fed rate cut in June.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation