BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after weak factory orders in germany 📌

07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Retail Sales Data for November:
- German Retail Sales: actual -0.6% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -1.5% MoM;
- German Retail Sales: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 1.9% YoY; previous 1.0% YoY;
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Factory Orders for November:
- German Factory Orders: actual -5.4% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous -1.5% MoM;
Data on new factory orders from Germany once again falls short of expectations. On a monthly basis, we see a sharp decline of 5.4%, indicating persistent challenges in the main pillar of the German economy: industry. Given the weak report on new orders, we can expect an equally disappointing reading for industrial production tomorrow.