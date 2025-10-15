Read more
10:05 AM · 15 October 2025

BREAKING: Sales and retail production from Europe above expectations! 📈

11:00 - Industrial Production, Seasonally Adjusted, Month to Month for August: 

  • Published: -1.2% (Expected: -1.6%, Previous 0.5%) 

11:00 - Retail Sales, Seasonally Adjusted, Month to Month for August:

  • Published 1,1% (Expected: -0.2%, Previous 2%) 

Today's data from Europe brought a moderately positive surprise. Retail sales increased by 1.1%, while the market consensus expected a decline of 0.2%.
This result indicates relatively good consumer health, although it still marks a clear slowdown compared to the previous reading of 2.0%. Therefore, we can talk about a deteriorating situation, but at a slower pace than analysts expected.
At the same time, industrial production data was published, which also turned out better than forecasts – a decline of 1.2% compared to the expected -1.6%.
Nevertheless, this is a clear deterioration compared to the previous growth of 0.5%, confirming that the industrial sector remains under significant pressure.
Overall, the data suggests that the condition of the European economy is gradually worsening, with business, especially industry, performing significantly worse than consumers.
Since these are final data for August, their impact on the markets should be limited and not constitute a significant price-driving factor.

17 October 2025, 7:03 PM

Daily summary: Trump remarks helps Wall Street 📈Precious metals decline
17 October 2025, 5:37 PM

Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽
17 October 2025, 12:37 PM

The AI Fever: Bubble or Will It Keep Rising?
17 October 2025, 10:01 AM

BREAKING: Final inflation reading matches expectations. Core HICP inflation marginally higher

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits