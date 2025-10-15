IMF raises its global growth outlook, supported by the AI-driven investment boom 🔎

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Director of the IMF Research Department, together with Petya Koeva Brooks (Deputy Director) and Deniz Igan (Division Chief), presented the latest World Economic Outlook.

The Fund forecasts global GDP growth of 3.2% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026, noting that disinflation has slowed and price pressures remain stickier than previously expected. Gourinchas warned that the U.S. tariff shock continues to act as a negative supply factor, pushing inflation higher and weighing on growth. However, the overall impact of the trade war has been smaller than initially feared, thanks to limited retaliation and resilient supply chains.

Trade tensions remain the key downside risk. The IMF’s adverse scenario suggests that a renewed escalation could reduce global output by around 0.3 percentage points. Gourinchas also highlighted geopolitical fragmentation and the ongoing AI investment boom as defining global dynamics. A weaker dollar has eased financial conditions and reduced import-driven inflation pressures across many emerging markets.

Regional outlook