BREAKING: EURUSD ticks slightly higher after US jobless report and Philly index 📌

1:32 PM 21 August 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - Philly Fed Index for August:

  • Manufacturing Index: actual -0.3; forecast 6.8; previous 15.9;
  • Employment: actual 5.9; previous 10.3;
  • Prices Paid: actual 66.80; previous 58.80;
  • New Orders: actual -1.9; previous 18.4;
  • CAPEX: actual 38.40; previous 17.10;
  • Business Conditions: actual 25.0; previous 21.5;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:

  • Initial Jobless Claims: actual 235K; forecast 226K; previous 224K;
  • Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,972K; forecast 1,960K; previous 1,942K;
  • Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 226.25K; previous 221.75K;

The August 2025 Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey showed regional factory activity weakening, with the general activity index slipping to -0.3, new orders turning negative, and shipments slowing though still positive. Employment continued to rise modestly, while price pressures remained elevated, with input costs at their highest since 2022. Firms forecast their own prices to rise 4.1% over the next year and expect consumer inflation at 3.6%, though wage growth projections eased. Despite current softness, firms expressed stronger optimism for the next six months, with future orders, shipments, and capital spending expectations reaching multi-month highs.

 

 

