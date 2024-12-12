BREAKING: EURUSD trades lower after ECB cuts rates by 25pb 📌

01:15 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB Interest Rate Decision for December:
- actual 3.15%; forecast 3.15%; previous 3.40%;
The ECB held rates steady, cutting the deposit rate to 3% and the main interest rate to 3.15%, in line with expectations. The ECB dropped the term "restrictive," signalling a less aggressive stance, but refrained from committing to a specific rate path.
- Inflation forecasts align with the 2% target by 2026, but domestic inflation remains elevated due to delayed wage adjustments.
- Growth projections are downgraded, with domestic demand expected to rebound gradually as policy effects fade.
- PEPP portfolio is declining by €7.5 billion/month as reinvestments stop.
- Traders maintain expectations for 127 bps of rate cuts by 2025.