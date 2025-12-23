BREAKING: EURUSD trades lower after US GDP Q3 report 📌

Read more
1:35 PM · 23 December 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data:

  • GDP (Q3): actual 4.3% QoQ; forecast 3.3% QoQ; previous 3.8% QoQ;
  • GDP Price Index (Q3): actual 3.7% QoQ; forecast 2.7% QoQ; previous 2.1% QoQ;
  • PCE Prices (Q3): actual 2.8%; forecast 2.9%; previous 2.1%;
  • Core PCE Prices (Q3): actual 2.90%; forecast 2.90%; previous 2.60%;
  • GDP Sales (Q3): actual 4.6%; previous 7.5%;
  • Real Consumer Spending (Q3): actual 3.5%; previous 2.5%;

U.S. real GDP grew at a strong 4.3% annualized rate in Q3 2025, accelerating from 3.8% in Q2, driven by faster consumer spending alongside rebounds in exports and government spending, while investment declined and imports fell. Inflation pressures firmed, with the PCE price index rising 2.8% (core 2.9%), up from Q2, and the gross domestic purchases price index increasing 3.4%. Real final sales to private domestic purchasers edged up to 3.0%, real GDI rose a more modest 2.4%, and corporate profits surged by $166.1bn, marking a sharp improvement from the prior quarter.

01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for October:

  • Durable Goods Orders: actual -2.2% MoM; forecast -1.5% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;
  • Core Durable Goods Orders: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Defense: actual -1.5% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Transport: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM;

U.S. durable goods orders fell 2.2% m/m in October to $307.4bn, snapping two months of gains, largely due to a 6.5% drop in transportation equipment orders, which subtracted $7.2bn. Underlying demand was more resilient, however, with orders excluding transportation up 0.2%, while core orders excluding defense declined 1.5%, pointing to softer headline momentum but a less severe slowdown beneath the surface.

 

 

