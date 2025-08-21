Read more

Walmart's good results did not satisfy the market

4:03 PM 21 August 2025

Walmart (WMT.US) released its results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors were left somewhat disappointed. The growth rate is underwhelming, valuation metrics are very high, and external risks to the company are mounting. The stock has dropped over 4%.

  • EPS: 0.68 vs. expected 0.73

  • Revenue: $177.4 billion vs. expected $175.9 billion

  • Sales growth: 4.8% vs. expected 4.21%

  • Gross margin: increased to 22.8% vs. expected 24.8%

  • Raised full-year sales growth guidance: from 3–4% to 3.75–4.75%

  • Operating costs: up 8% year-over-year

  • E-commerce sales: up 26%

The company’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio is currently near all-time highs at around 38, which is significantly above the industry standard.

The Federal Reserve’s policy of maintaining interest rates and additional tariffs pushed by the new presidential administration pose serious threats to the company’s condition in the coming quarters.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that “Walmart will be able to absorb some of the costs related to tariffs.” Naturally, this may raise concerns among stakeholders who are more interested in the company’s profits than in supporting the U.S. president’s policies. CEO Doug McMillon announced that despite Walmart’s efforts to avoid price increases, they are inevitable.

 

Chart outlook

 

Walmart’s shares are falling today after the quarterly results and are approaching the 100-day exponential moving average (gold line). Breaking this level could push the price down to around $96–97 per share. Despite solid sales, higher operating costs have reduced the company’s profitability, which did not sit well with investors, leading to selling pressure.
Source: xStation5

Walmart’s scale works in its favor. It is the largest distributor and employer in the U.S. This scale allows Walmart to absorb costs and negotiate deals impossible for competitors.

The company’s management communicates confidence to investors by raising guidance. However, investors remain cautious, penalizing the stock with a significant decline. The future direction for Walmart will be shaped by the upcoming meeting in Jackson Hole. The Fed’s interest rate policy will likely determine consumer strength in the coming quarters, directly impacting Walmart’s earnings.

Share:
Back

Market News

22.08.2025
19:01

Daily summary: Dovish Jackson Hole drives EURUSD and gold 📈Optimism on Wall Street

U.S. indexes had a stellar session. The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gained around 1.7%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped nearly 4%. The driver...

 18:43

CHN.cash jumps 2.5% testing this year highs 📈Chinese stocks on the rise

Chinese stock indexes are rising on a wave of global market optimism, weakness in the U.S. dollar (which boosts interest in emerging markets), strong gains...

 17:45

Ethereum jumps 11% amid 'dovish' Jackson Hole and rebound on Wall Street 📈

The dovish remarks from the Fed Chair are supporting valuations of risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. The shift in sentiment is fuelling gains in...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits