BREAKING: Fed holds interest rates unchanged📉US100 loses slightly

7:00 PM 7 May 2025

US Interest Rate Decision: 4.5% vs 4.5% exp. and 4.5% previously

Markets react with caution on US Federal Reserve decision. Also, Donald Trump ahead of the Fed decision informed that he is 'no open for pulling back 145% tariffs on China'. Fed vote in favor of policy was unanimous. According to the committee will continue reducing holdings of Treasuries and MBS at current pace.

According to the Fed 'Inflation remains somewhat elevated (...) Unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level, labor market conditions remain solid. Economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace despite swings in net exports affecting the data. The committee judges risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen.'

Traders still price in three Fed rate cuts this year, seeing a rate cut likely by July. As for now, short-term US interest-rate futures slight pear earlier losses after Fed stand pat on policy rate. US100 is volatile ahead of the Powell speech, but right after the decision, futures on Nasdaq 100 were slightly down.

 

Source: xStation5

