BREAKING: Final Spanish CPI in line with expectations

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for November:
- Core CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
- Spanish CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
- Spanish CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- Spanish HICP: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
- Spanish HICP: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
EURUSD stable after the data and yesterday's rate cut by ECB.