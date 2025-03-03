BREAKING: Final UK Manufacturing PMI slightly higher than expected. GBPUSD gains 0.25%

UK Manufacturing PMI Final Actual 46.9 (Forecast 46.4, Previous 46.4)
- UK Mortgage Approvals: 66.189k (Forecast 65.5k, Previous 66.526k)
- UK M4 Money Supply: 1.3% (Previous 0.1%)
- UK Mortgage Lending: 4.207B (Forecast 3.5B, Previous 3.568B)
- BoE Consumer Credit: 1.74B (Forecast 1.2B, Previous 1.045B)
GBPUSD tries to break above EMA50 level after slightly better than expected UK macro readings and weakening US dollar.
Source: xStation5