BREAKING: Final US GDP slightly higher; jobless claims below expectations. US2000 gains 0.7%

US Q4 2024 GDP final QoQ came in at 2.4% vs 2.3% exp.
- US Core PCE Prices Final: 2.6% (Forecast 2.7%, Previous 2.7%)
- US GDP Price Index Final: 2.3% (Forecast 2.4%, Previous 2.4%)
- US GDP Deflator SA Final: 2.3% (Forecast 2.4%, Previous 2.4%)
- US Retail Inventories Ex-Auto Adv.: 0.1% (Previous 0.5%)
- US Wholesale Inventories MoM Adv.: 0.3% (Forecast 0.7%, Previous 0.8%)
US Initial Jobless Claims Actual 224k (Forecast 225k, Previous 223k)
- US Continued Jobless Claims Actual 1.856M (Forecast 1.886M, Previous 1.892M)
US indices reacted positvely on data, which point to slightly lower price pressure (PCE) and slightly higher growth. However, those reading are not actual (Q4 2024). US2000 gains almost 0.7% today, while US500 and US100 rebound slightly gaining 0.4% after yesterday sell-off.
Source: xStation5
Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.
Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.