Read more
7:23 AM · 5 November 2025

Economic calendar: Key Macroeconomic Data from Europe and the US in Focus for Markets (05.11.2025)

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
OIL
Commodities
-
-

Today’s session focuses on important macroeconomic data from both Europe and the United States, which may set the tone for markets ahead of further investment decisions.

In Europe, markets are primarily focused on PMI readings for the services sector in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Sweden, and across the eurozone. These data will help assess the current economic condition of the region, the dynamics of the services sector, and potential risks to economic growth. Markets will watch the PMI in the context of global trends, particularly in the services sector, which is sensitive to changes in demand and consumer sentiment.

In the United States, market attention is on the ADP employment report for the private sector and the ISM services index. These releases will provide insights into the labor market and business activity in the economy, which is especially important amid the ongoing US government shutdown, adding uncertainty and increased volatility to financial markets. The US corporate earnings season is also still ongoing, further influencing fluctuations in the technology and financial sectors.

Markets will closely analyze these publications to assess both the current economic conditions and potential implications for monetary policy in the coming months. Stronger-than-expected indicators could boost risk appetite and support cyclical assets, while weaker readings may increase risk aversion and drive demand for safe-haven assets such as government bonds or the Swiss franc.

Today’s Calendar (CET)

08:00 Germany – Industrial Orders for September

  • s.a. (m/m): actual 1.1% (forecast 1%; previous -0.4%)

  • n.s.a. (y/y): 1.5%

  • w.d.a. (y/y): actual -4.3% (previous 2.1%)

08:45 France – Industrial Production m/m for September: 0.1% (previous -0.7%)

09:00 Czech Republic – Preliminary CPI (October)

  • m/m: 0.3% (previous -0.6%)

  • y/y: 2.3%

09:15 Spain – Services PMI (October): 54.6 (previous 54.3)

09:30 Sweden – Interest Rate Decision (November): 1.75% (unchanged)

09:45 Italy – Services PMI (October): 53 (previous 52.5)

09:50 France – Financial Services PMI (October): 47.1 (previous 48.5)

09:55 Germany – Financial Services PMI (October): 54.5 (previous 51.5)

10:00 Eurozone – Financial Services PMI (October): 52.6 (previous 51.3)

10:00 Italy – Retail Sales s.a. m/m (September): 0.2% (previous -0.1%)

10:30 UK – Financial Services PMI (October): 51.1 (previous 50.8)

11:00 Eurozone – Producer Price Index PPI (September)

  • m/m: -0.1% (previous -0.3%)

  • y/y: -0.2% (previous -0.6%)

11:00 Germany – Public speech by Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel

13:00 USA – Mortgage Applications (weekly): 7.1%

14:00 Hungary – NBH Meeting Minutes (October)

14:15 USA – ADP Employment Report (October): 28k (previous -32k)

15:45 USA – Financial Services PMI (October): 55.2 (previous 54.2)

16:00 USA – ISM Services Report (October)

  • ISM Services Index: 50.7 (previous 50)

  • Business Activity Index: 49.9

  • Employment Index (ISM Services): 47.2

  • Prices Paid Index: 69.4

16:00 Poland – MPC Statement (November)

16:30 USA – Weekly Petroleum Stock Change (weekly)

  • Crude Oil Change: +1 million bbl (previous -6.86 million bbl)

  • Gasoline Change: -1.1 million bbl (previous -5.94 million bbl)

  • Distillates Change: -2 million bbl (previous -3.36 million bbl)

 

Earnings Calendar (before Wall Street session)

  • Novo Nordisk
  • McDonald’s Corporation
     

After Wall Street session

  • Qualcomm Incorporated
  • Arm Holdings
  • Applovin Corporation
6 November 2025, 7:23 PM

Daily summary: Optimism on Wall Street eases again🗽US Dollar drops from recent highs
6 November 2025, 6:48 PM

Coffee futures drop as huge Brazilian shipping to Europe eases supply concerns
6 November 2025, 6:36 PM

Cocoa falls 3% amid improving crops in West Africa
6 November 2025, 6:12 PM

Crypto decline amid weak sentiments on Wall Street 📉

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits