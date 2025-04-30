Read more
BREAKING: French CPI slightly higher than expected 📈

7:49 AM 30 April 2025

07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for March (preliminary):

  • French HICP: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
  • French HICP: actual 0.8% YoY; forecast 0.7% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY;
  • French CPI: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
  • French CPI: actual 0.8% YoY; forecast 0.8% YoY; previous 0.8% YoY;

In April 2025, France’s annual inflation (CPI) is expected to remain steady at 0.8%, as in March, according to a preliminary estimate. The complete results will be published on 15 May 2025. Falling energy prices are weighing on inflation, but this is being partly balanced by a rebound in food prices. Service and manufactured goods prices are expected to stay on a similar path as last month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices are set to rise by 0.5% in April, up from 0.2% in March, mainly due to higher transport and food prices. Energy prices are projected to decline again, while prices for manufactured goods and tobacco should remain stable.

