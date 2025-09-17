Read more

BREAKING: GBPUSD muted on inline CPI data for UK 🇬🇧

7:02 AM 17 September 2025

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for August:

  • CPI: actual 3.8% YoY; forecast 3.8% YoY; previous 3.8% YoY;

  • CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

  • Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

  • Core CPI: actual 3.6% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.8% YoY;

 

The latest UK CPI report came in line with market expectations, matching July’s inflation rate. The biggest upward pressure on prices continues to come from housing (6%), education (7.5%), communication services (6.1%) and food (5.1%). This was partially offset by slower price growth in transportation services—particularly airfares—as well as in restaurants and hotels.

A not-so-tragic reading did not trigger any excess volatiltiy in the GBPUSD, which corrected its previous hours' gains, while still holding above EMA30 on 1 hour interval.

 

Source: xStation5

