BREAKING: GBPUSD muted on inline CPI data for UK 🇬🇧

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for August:
-
CPI: actual 3.8% YoY; forecast 3.8% YoY; previous 3.8% YoY;
-
CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
-
Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
-
Core CPI: actual 3.6% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.8% YoY;
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The latest UK CPI report came in line with market expectations, matching July’s inflation rate. The biggest upward pressure on prices continues to come from housing (6%), education (7.5%), communication services (6.1%) and food (5.1%). This was partially offset by slower price growth in transportation services—particularly airfares—as well as in restaurants and hotels.
A not-so-tragic reading did not trigger any excess volatiltiy in the GBPUSD, which corrected its previous hours' gains, while still holding above EMA30 on 1 hour interval.
Source: xStation5