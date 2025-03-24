Read more
BREAKING: GBPUSD rebounds after mixed UK PMIs

9:32 AM 24 March 2025

09:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - PMI Data for March:

  • S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 52.0; forecast 50.3; previous 50.5;

  • S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 44.6; forecast 47.3; previous 46.9;

  • S&P Global Services PMI: actual 53.2; forecast 51.2; previous 51.0;

 

The latest S&P Global Flash UK PMI survey for March revealed a mixed picture for the economy, with business activity expanding across the private sector. The service sector showed strong growth, driven by improvements in both domestic and international sales, marking the fastest upturn since August 2024.

However, the manufacturing sector faced significant challenges, including rising global economic uncertainty and potential US tariffs, leading to weak export demand and a sharp decline in production. Despite these struggles, overall private sector activity continued to grow, with the service sector helping to offset manufacturing's downturn.

 

After initial sharp decline following the report, GBPUSD returned back to green. Source: xStation5

