Read more
7:02 AM · 19 November 2025

BREAKING: GBPUSD ticks lower after mixed UK CPI print

GBP/USD
Forex
-
-

Data from the UK indicates that price pressure in the country is falling relatively in line with expectations, which is weakening the British pound against the backdrop of declining chances of maintaining a conservative monetary policy, and rather leaning towards possible interest rate cuts.

UK CPI (M/M) Oct: 0.4% (0.4%; prev 0.0%)

- CPI (Y/Y): 3.6% (est 3.5%; prev 3.8%)

- CPI Core (Y/Y): 3.4% (est 3.4%; prev 3.5%)

- CPI Services (Y/Y): 4.5% (est 4.6%; prev 4.7%)

- CPIH (Y/Y): 3.8% (est 3.8%; prev 4.1%)

The slowing in the CPIH rate into October 2025 reflected downward contributions from six divisions, offset by upward contributions from four divisions. The largest downward contributions were from the housing and household services, and restaurants and hotels divisions. The largest offsetting upward contribution came from the food and non-alcoholic beverages division - ONS

 

Source: ONS

 

Source: xStation 

21 November 2025, 3:02 PM

BREAKING: UoM report suggests a decline in inflation expectations 📌
21 November 2025, 2:47 PM

BREAKING: US PMI beats expectations slightly; EURUSD with no reaction 📌
21 November 2025, 10:39 AM

DE40: European tech and defence stocks sell-off
21 November 2025, 10:12 AM

Chart of the day: USDJPY (21.11.2025)

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits