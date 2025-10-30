BREAKING: German GDP slightly higher than expected

German GDP YoY SA Flash: 0.3% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.2%)
German GDP YoY NSA Flash: 0.3% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.2%)
German GDP QoQ Flash Actual 0% (Forecast 0%, Previous -0.3%)
German Unemployment Rate Actual 6.3% (Forecast 6.3%, Previous 6.3%)
German Unemployment Change SA Actual -1k (Forecast 8k, Previous -7k)
German Unemployment Total SA Actual 2.973M (Previous 2.976M)
German Unemployment Total NSA Actual 2.910M (Forecast -, Previous 2.955M)
Daily summary: Sentiments on Wall Street stall at the end of the week🗽US Dollar gains
US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?