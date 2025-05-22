Read more
BREAKING: German ifo business climate index above expectations 📈

9:05 AM 22 May 2025

09:00 AM BST, Germany - business sentiment data for May:

  • Ifo Business Climate Index: actual 87.5; forecast 87.4; previous 86.9;

  • Business Expectations: actual 88.9; forecast 88.0; previous 87.4;

  • Current Assessment: actual 86.1; forecast 86.8; previous 86.4;

 

Business sentiment in Germany continues to improve, supported by easing tariff concerns, growing expectations of further rate cuts in the Eurozone, and rising optimism around forthcoming government infrastructure investments. These factors are helping to stabilize outlooks, particularly in manufacturing.

However, challenges remain. According to the ifo Institute, demand has dropped sharply, with around 40% of companies now facing a shortage of new orders following the rush to front-load purchases ahead of expected tariff increases.

 

DE40 has been trading in a tight range today, with early gains getting ereased after the release of PMI data. Neverthless, the contract is not so confident about dropping well below 24000 mark. Source: xStation5

 

 
 

