BREAKING: German unemployment rate higher than expected rising to 6.3%. EURUSD weakens

German Unemployment Change: 26k (Forecast 10k, Previous 5k, Revised 9K)
Unemploymant rate came in at 6.3% vs 6.2% exp. and 6.2% previously
Italian Manufacturing Business Confidence: 86 vs 87.3 exp. and 87 previously
Italian Consumer Confidence: 95 vs 98.5 exp. and 98.8 previously
Markets increase bets on ECB rate cuts after lower than expected CPI readings from Spain and France; weak Germany data.
Source: xStation5