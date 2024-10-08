BREAKING: Germany industrial production beat expectations 🎯

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for August:

German Industrial Production: actual 2.9% MoM; forecast 0.8% MoM; previous -2.4% MoM (Revised -2.9%);

German Industrial Production WDA: actual -2.7% YoY; forecast -3.8% YoY; previous -5.3% YoY (Revised -5.6%);

August industrial production data came in better than expected, largely driven by a 19.3% rise in autos and parts production. However, July's data were revised down, showing a monthly decrease of 50 basis points.

Euro has reacted positively to the data and is gaining to US dollar.

Source: xStation