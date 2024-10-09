BREAKING: Germany trade balance data slightly improved in August 📌

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for August:
- German Trade Balance: actual 22.5B; forecast 18.9B; previous 16.8B;
- German Exports: actual 1.3% MoM; forecast -1.0% MoM; previous 1.7% MoM;
- German Imports: actual -3.4% MoM; forecast -2.5% MoM; previous 5.4% MoM;
In August 2024, Germany's exports increased by 1.3% month-over-month to €131.9 billion, while imports decreased by 3.4% to €109.4 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of €22.5 billion. Compared to August 2023, exports edged up by 0.1%, and imports fell by 3.1%. Exports to the U.S. surged by 5.5% to €13.5 billion, and exports to China rose by 1.9% to €7.4 billion. Imports from China decreased by 1.4% to €13.2 billion.
