Read more
9:07 AM · 2 January 2026

Economic calendar: Markets await final US manufacturing PMI data🔎

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

Today, the key macro event will be the release of the final December manufacturing PMI readings from Europe and the United States. These releases may have some impact on EURUSD as well as bond yields.

Economic calendar

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI (final) – 48.8 pts (forecast: 49.2 pts, previous: 49.2 pts)

  • Germany: Manufacturing PMI (final) – 47.0 pts (forecast: 47.7 pts, previous: 47.7 pts)
  • France: Manufacturing PMI – 50.7 pts (forecast: 50.6 pts, previous: 50.6 pts)
  • Italy: Manufacturing PMI – 47.9 pts (forecast: 50.1 pts, previous: 50.6 pts)
  • Spain: Manufacturing PMI – 49.6 pts (forecast: 51.2 pts, previous: 51.5 pts)

9 AM GMT, Eurozone: Money supply M3 (y/y)3.0% (forecast: 2.7%, previous: 2.8%)

9:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom: Manufacturing PMI – (forecast: 51.2 pts, previous: 51.2 pts)

2:45 PM GMT United States: Manufacturing PMI – (forecast: 51.8 pts, previous: 51.8 pts)

2 January 2026, 2:45 PM

BREAKING: US December manufacturing PMI holds at 51.8; eases from 52.2 in November📌
2 January 2026, 9:32 AM

BREAKING: S&P Manufacturing PMI data from the UK weaker than expected
2 January 2026, 9:02 AM

BREAKING: Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI misses the estimate 🇪🇺 📉
2 January 2026, 8:34 AM

House prices in the United Kingdom are falling 📉

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits