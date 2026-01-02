Economic calendar: Markets await final US manufacturing PMI data🔎

Today, the key macro event will be the release of the final December manufacturing PMI readings from Europe and the United States. These releases may have some impact on EURUSD as well as bond yields.
Economic calendar
Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI (final) – 48.8 pts (forecast: 49.2 pts, previous: 49.2 pts)
- Germany: Manufacturing PMI (final) – 47.0 pts (forecast: 47.7 pts, previous: 47.7 pts)
- France: Manufacturing PMI – 50.7 pts (forecast: 50.6 pts, previous: 50.6 pts)
- Italy: Manufacturing PMI – 47.9 pts (forecast: 50.1 pts, previous: 50.6 pts)
- Spain: Manufacturing PMI – 49.6 pts (forecast: 51.2 pts, previous: 51.5 pts)
9 AM GMT, Eurozone: Money supply M3 (y/y) – 3.0% (forecast: 2.7%, previous: 2.8%)
9:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom: Manufacturing PMI – — (forecast: 51.2 pts, previous: 51.2 pts)
2:45 PM GMT United States: Manufacturing PMI – — (forecast: 51.8 pts, previous: 51.8 pts)
BREAKING: US December manufacturing PMI holds at 51.8; eases from 52.2 in November📌
BREAKING: S&P Manufacturing PMI data from the UK weaker than expected
BREAKING: Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI misses the estimate 🇪🇺 📉
House prices in the United Kingdom are falling 📉