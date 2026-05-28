  
1:43 PM · 28 May 2026

BREAKING: Gold and US100 react to US PCE and GDP data

April’s PCE data surprised to the upside, with monthly inflation coming in at 0.4% MoM, below market expectations of 0.5%. The reading suggests a modest easing in price pressures compared to March, when PCE surged by 0.7% MoM. On an annual basis, headline PCE inflation remained at 3.8% YoY, in line with forecasts.

Core PCE delivers a positive surprise

Core PCE — the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — rose by just 0.2% MoM, beating expectations of 0.3%. This is a clear signal that underlying inflationary pressures are easing faster than markets had anticipated. On a yearly basis, Core PCE stood at 3.3% YoY, matching consensus estimates, but combined with the softer monthly print, markets may interpret the data as opening the door to earlier Fed rate cuts.

GDP revised lower

The second estimate of Q1 2026 GDP disappointed, coming in at 1.6% QoQ versus expectations of 2.0% and the previous reading of 2.0%. The downward revision confirms that the U.S. economy is slowing more than previously expected.

Market implications

Taken together, the data paints a picture of a milder stagflationary risk environment. However, inflation remains the market’s primary focus, and today’s relatively reassuring reading is supporting a rebound in the US100 index visible just minutes after the release.

Source: xStation

28 May 2026, 6:46 AM

Morning Wrap: Iran strikes back 💥 Indices and metals plunge on retaliation 📉 (28.05.2026)
27 May 2026, 6:44 PM

Daily Summary – Oil Slides Along with Indices Despite Illusory Hopes for Peace
27 May 2026, 6:25 PM

BREAKING: Indices retreat as White House rejects Iran deal
27 May 2026, 2:53 PM

US OPEN: Further records on Wall Street at risk
Indices
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits