  
6:25 PM · 27 May 2026

BREAKING: Indices retreat as White House rejects Iran deal

Donald Trump clearly cooled the morning euphoria on the markets by stating after convening a cabinet meeting that the US would not settle for a "weak deal" and would not make premature concessions to Tehran. The White House's hard stance immediately triggered a reversal of US indices from historical highs, although global crude oil prices still remain under pressure from deep declines.

  • Trump does not want a weak deal: The US President openly declared that the current form of the agreement does not satisfy him and he will not sign a weak deal.
  • White House rejects Iran's terms: Washington is currently blocking Tehran's demands – Trump ruled out lifting sanctions in exchange for merely handing over uranium and announced the maintenance of control over frozen billions of dollars.
  • Indices give back gains: It was this hard US stance that cooled the morning euphoria. Investors realized that the agreement still has a long way to go, which pulled American index futures from historical highs to near opening levels.
  • Oil remains low: Despite Trump's hawkish rhetoric, Brent and WTI oil prices are not rebounding and are still recording deep, over 3-percent declines. The market is still betting on the fact that intensive talks and attempts to quickly close the matter are still ongoing behind the scenes.
 

 
27 May 2026, 5:13 PM

🛢️Brent Crude Oil Loses 3%
27 May 2026, 2:53 PM

US OPEN: Further records on Wall Street at risk
27 May 2026, 12:58 PM

Market wrap: ASML and Infineon support sentiments in Europe
27 May 2026, 9:57 AM

Oil extends losses and tests local lows 🚩 Piper Sandler bets on a rebound
Commodities Indices
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits