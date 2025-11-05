Read more
3:30 PM · 5 November 2025

BREAKING: Huge oil inventories increase. Oil rebounds from $60

OIL.WTI
Commodities
-
-

Crude oil inventories in the US: +5.2 mb (forecast: -0.286 mb; prior: -6.858 mb)

Gasoline inventories: -4.7 mb (forecast: -1.8 mb; prior: -5.9 mb)

Distillate inventories: -0.643 mb (forecast: -2.5 mb; prior: -3.3 mb)

Crude oil inventories have risen significantly, accompanied by a sharp decline in gasoline and distillate inventories. This is due to a decline in refining capacity utilization, but also to a recovery in fuel demand in the US. Crude oil is currently attempting to rebound after the declines that occurred in the early afternoon, reacting to the support level at $60 per barrel.

 

 

7 November 2025, 4:43 PM

Extended decline at the end of a week! 🚨
7 November 2025, 3:22 PM

US OPEN: Market extends decline at the end of the week
7 November 2025, 1:47 PM

CAD Gains on Strong Canadian Labor Market Data 💡
7 November 2025, 1:17 PM

Constellation Energy: Mixed Results for Q3 2025

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits