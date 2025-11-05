Read more
1:15 PM · 5 November 2025

BREAKING: US ADP Jobs Report Stronger Than Expected!

ADP Employment Report (October):

  • Actual: 42k (forecast 30k; previous -32k)

 

The ADP Employment Report for October shows that the private sector added 42,000 jobs, significantly exceeding analysts’ forecast of 30,000. In the previous month, the private sector had lost jobs (-32,000), so October’s data represent a clear rebound and a shift from a negative to a positive trend. Stronger-than-expected results suggest that the labor market remains resilient despite economic slowdowns, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s decisions on interest rates. The increase in private sector employment also points to potential support for consumer spending and domestic demand.

This report carries extra significance, as government shutdowns in the U.S. have prevented the release of some official labor data, making ADP one of the few timely indicators available to monitor employment conditions.

 
 

Source: xStation5

