US OPEN: Is This the Turning Point After the Correction?

Inflationary Growth: Strong ISM Services (52.4) and ADP job gains confirmed growth, but the 70.0 Prices Paid index strongly argues against December rate cuts.

Market Bottoming: US500 rebounded sharply from the 3% correction, with the 50% retracement holding , indicating sustained bullish momentum.

US equity markets opened marginally higher today, but sentiment is clearly improving when viewed through the lens of futures contracts. The US500 saw a 3% pullback from its October 30 peak to its low point during the Asian session. However, we are now observing a strong rebound, with S&P 500 futures climbing back above 3,800 points.

Technical View on US500

The US500 continued its sharp retreat during the Asian session today, following a volatile day marked by mixed corporate earnings—poor results from SMCI and a slight disappointment from Arista triggered significant drops, which were countered by solid results from AMD. Today’s rebound continues following better-than-expected US economic data. The bounce off the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement of the last major uptrend suggests that the underlying bullish impulse remains intact. A close today above 6,800 points should confirm the end of the current corrective phase. Source: xStation5.

Macro Data Signals Economic Resilience

Macroeconomic data continues to paint a solid picture of the US economy, even amidst the ongoing government shutdown:

Private Sector Employment (ADP): U.S. private sector employment increased by 42,000 jobs in October , surprising the market after a previous decline. This signals some stabilization in the labor market, despite the general observed softening of labor demand.

ISM Services PMI: The index delivered a positive surprise, reading 52.4 against expectations of 50.8. While the Prices Paid sub-index soared to a very high 70 points, the main drivers of the rebound were robust growth in Business Activity and New Orders.

Stock Movers: Winners and Losers