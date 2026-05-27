Market wrap: ASML and Infineon support sentiments in Europe

The Euro Stoxx 50 index is up more than 0.3% today, with sentiment across European markets supported by gains in semiconductor giants ASML and Infineon. Shares of the Dutch chip equipment leader ASML are rising nearly 3%, while Germany’s Infineon gains around 2%. Germany’s DAX advances 0.4%, while France’s CAC40 adds almost 0.8%. The UK’s FTSE 100 lags slightly with a gain of around 0.15%.

Sentiment in the U.S. remains strong, with Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures climbing nearly 0.7% ahead of the Wall Street open. Oil prices are down roughly 2.5%, but despite the pullback in crude, Bitcoin continues to weaken and is now down around 10% from recent local highs. Precious metals are also under pressure, with silver falling nearly 3% and gold extending yesterday’s selloff with another 1.6% decline. EUR/USD is posting slight gains.

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Source: xStation5

Billionaire Philippe Laffont bets on ASML as UBS calls it Europe’s “top semiconductor stock”

The AI boom has focused investor attention primarily on chip designers such as Nvidia. However, billionaire hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont, founder of Coatue Management invests in another part of the semiconductor supply chain - ASML, the company supplying the critical machines needed to manufacture the world’s most advanced chips.

In the first quarter, Coatue Management built a major stake in ASML Holding, purchasing 510,000 shares worth approximately $655.4 million while simultaneously reducing its exposure to Nvidia. The move may suggest that some investors are increasingly seeking exposure not only to chip designers, but also to semiconductor infrastructure companies without which the AI revolution would not be possible.

Bullish sentiment around ASML is also visible on Wall Street. Analysts at UBS recently called ASML the top semiconductor stock in Europe, highlighting the company’s dominant position in EUV lithography - a technology considered essential for manufacturing cutting-edge AI processors. As global semiconductor spending accelerates, ASML is increasingly being viewed as one of the most strategically important companies in the global technology supply chain.

Source: xStation5