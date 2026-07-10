  
3:59 PM · 10 July 2026

BREAKING: Iran and US are back at the negotiation table?! Oil takes a step back, stocks tick up!

Oil is erasing some of its gains from today's session (OIL: +0.3%), and Nasdaq futures are attempting to return to the green (US100: -0.2%) in reaction to Donald Trump's latest statement, which opens the way for a renewed ceasefire in the Middle East.

Brent crude oil (OIL) and Nasdaq futures (US100, blue, inverted) quotes. Source: xStation5

 

According to the latest social media post, Donald Trump stated that Iran has asked the United States to continue talks, and the US has agreed to do so. At the same time, he explicitly noted that the previous ceasefire is over. He concluded the post with an official signature and thanks for the attention.

Source: Truth Social

8 July 2026, 7:25 PM

Daily Summary - Escalation in the Middle East. FOMC fears inflation
8 July 2026, 7:20 PM

FOMC Minutes: Hawkish tone confirmed. EURUSD rebounds nonetheless
8 July 2026, 6:07 PM

Trump in Ankara does not signal total escalation. Oil limits gains, and Nasdaq parries losses
8 July 2026, 4:51 PM

US500 loses 1% ahead of minutes
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