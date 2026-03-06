Read more
5:33 PM · 6 March 2026

BREAKING: Iran signals Europe will be 'a legitimate target' if EU joins war

According to France24, citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran stated that “the European Union will become a legitimate target if Europe joins the war in the Middle East.”

So far, EU50 futures have shown only a very limited reaction to these comments. In recent days, France has moved an aircraft carrier toward the Middle East, reflecting growing military activity by European countries in the region.

Source: xStation5

6 March 2026, 6:59 PM

