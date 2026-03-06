BREAKING: Iran signals Europe will be 'a legitimate target' if EU joins war

According to France24, citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran stated that “the European Union will become a legitimate target if Europe joins the war in the Middle East.”
So far, EU50 futures have shown only a very limited reaction to these comments. In recent days, France has moved an aircraft carrier toward the Middle East, reflecting growing military activity by European countries in the region.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Indices and crypto decline amid rising oil prices 🚩 Gold and the US dollar move higher
Oil surges 11% amid escalating Middle-East conflict 📈VIX gains driven by fear on Wall Street
Wall Street tries to stop the deeper decline 🗽Marvell Technology jumps 10%
Market Wrap: Capital Flees Europe 🇪🇺 📉