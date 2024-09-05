BREAKING: ISM non-manufacturing close to expectations, prices sub-index higher 📣

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for August:
- S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 54.6; forecast 54.1; previous 54.3;
- S&P Global Services PMI: actual 55.7; forecast 55.2; previous 55.0;
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for August:
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
- ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices: actual 57.3; forecast 56.0; previous 57.0;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity: actual 53.3; previous 54.5;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment: actual 50.2; forecast 50.5; previous 51.1;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders: actual 53.0; forecast 51.9; previous 52.4;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.5; forecast 51.3; previous 51.4;
EURUSD ticks lower after data release. On the one hand, the readings are close to market expectations, but on the other hand, the price sub-index remains high.