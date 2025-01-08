BREAKING: Jobless claims lower than expected; EURUSD continues to trade higher after ADP report📌

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
- Initial Jobless Claims: actual 201K; forecast 214K; previous 211K;
- Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,867K; forecast 1,870K; previous 1,834K;
- Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 213.00K; previous 223.25K;
The release of Initial Jobless Claims data remains largely insignificant for the markets, given the lower-than-expected ADP data published 15 minutes earlier. The dollar is giving up some of its gains from the first part of the day, and we observe a slight rebound on EURUSD.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app