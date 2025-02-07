BREAKING: Lower than expected unemployment rate in Canada

01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Employment Data for January:
- Employment Change: actual 76.0K; forecast 25.5K; previous 179.1K;
- Full Employment Change: actual 35.2K; previous 171.8K;
- Part Time Employment Change: actual 40.9K; previous 7.1K;
- Participation Rate: actual 65.5%; previous 0.3%;
- Unemployment Rate: actual 6.6%; forecast 6.8%; previous 6.7%;
- Avg hourly wages Permanent employee: actual 3.7%; previous 3.8%;
USDCAD dips after the data.
