BREAKING: Mixed PPI data from US, claims higher

14:30 - Producer's Inflation in US (May)
- PPI m/m: 1,1% (Expected: 0,7%; Previous: 1,1%)
- PPI y/y: 6,5 (Expected: 6,4%; Previous: 5,7%)
- Core PPI m/m: 0,4% (Expected: 0,5%; Previous: 0,7%)
- Core PPI y/y: 4,9% (Expected: 5,4%; Previous: 4,9%)
14:30 - Jobless Claims
- Intial Jobless Claims: 229k (Expected: 220k; Previous: 225k)
- Continuing Jobless Claims: 1,795k (Expected: 1,780k ; Previous: 1,771k)
EURUSD (M1)
Source: xStation5
🔵 ECB CONFERENCE (LIVE)
BREAKING: US PPI much higher than expected 🗽 USDDIX gains
BREAKING: ECB raises interest rates by 25 pbs; in line with expectations🚨
📆Will the ECB hike strengthen the euro?