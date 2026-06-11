  
1:39 PM · 11 June 2026

BREAKING: Mixed PPI data from US, claims higher

14:30 - Producer's Inflation in US (May) 

  • PPI m/m: 1,1% (Expected: 0,7%; Previous: 1,1%)
  • PPI y/y: 6,5 (Expected: 6,4%; Previous: 5,7%) 
  • Core PPI m/m: 0,4% (Expected: 0,5%; Previous: 0,7%)  
  • Core PPI y/y: 4,9% (Expected: 5,4%; Previous: 4,9%)

14:30 - Jobless Claims 

  • Intial Jobless Claims: 229k (Expected: 220k; Previous: 225k) 
  • Continuing Jobless Claims: 1,795k (Expected: 1,780k ; Previous: 1,771k) 

EURUSD (M1) 

 

Source: xStation5

11 June 2026, 1:47 PM

🔵 ECB CONFERENCE (LIVE)
11 June 2026, 1:31 PM

BREAKING: US PPI much higher than expected 🗽 USDDIX gains
11 June 2026, 1:17 PM

BREAKING: ECB raises interest rates by 25 pbs; in line with expectations🚨
11 June 2026, 12:25 PM

📆Will the ECB hike strengthen the euro?
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