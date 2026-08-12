Wheat jumps 4% 🔼 USDA estimates lowest U.S. crop since 1970

CBOT wheat (WHEAT) is surging nearly 4% today. Until recently, the main headwinds were weak export demand and competition from other major producers, but the market’s attention is increasingly shifting toward supply. The USDA now forecasts U.S. wheat production in 2026 at just 1.53 billion bushels, down 23% from last year and the lowest level since 1970. Winter wheat production alone is expected at around 990 million bushels, representing a 29% year-on-year decline. This is an important change for the market, as a smaller domestic supply cushion makes futures increasingly sensitive to additional weather problems or disruptions in other major exporting regions.

Total U.S. wheat production is forecast at 1.53 billion bushels, down 23% from 2025.

The winter wheat crop is expected at around 990 million bushels, 29% lower than a year ago.

Weather problems and export disruptions in the Black Sea region are adding to the vulnerability of the global wheat balance.

Export demand remains the biggest constraint for the U.S. market – without a meaningful recovery in overseas buying, lower production alone may not be enough to establish a sustained bullish trend.

The U.S. balance is getting increasingly tight

The most important story is currently unfolding on the supply side. The USDA's latest forecast puts the average U.S. wheat yield at 47.8 bushels per acre, compared with 53.3 bushels in 2025. For winter wheat, the yield is expected at around 47 bushels per acre, 7.9 bushels below last year's level.

For the market, however, the combination of weaker yields and limited planted acreage matters more than the percentage decline itself. The U.S. is entering the next season with a significantly smaller production cushion, leaving prices more exposed to any deterioration in weather conditions.

This is particularly visible in hard red winter wheat, where drought across the Southern Plains has already taken a toll on production. If autumn planting once again takes place with poor soil moisture, the market could begin pricing in a weather premium much earlier than usual.

The Black Sea is adding a risk premium again

The second factor is the situation surrounding Ukraine and Black Sea export routes. Recent disruptions to transport infrastructure have reminded investors that a substantial share of global grain trade passes through a region exposed to military risks. Global wheat prices rose 5.8% in July, with the FAO pointing to both adverse weather conditions and disruptions to Black Sea trade as contributing factors.

For CBOT, however, geopolitical headlines alone are not what ultimately matters. The key question is whether these disruptions actually reduce the volume of grain available to importers. If exports from the region continue to flow relatively smoothly, the risk premium could disappear quickly. But if the availability of Russian or Ukrainian wheat declines, part of global demand will have to shift toward alternative suppliers.

Demand remains the weaker side of the market

This is where the biggest question mark remains. Lower U.S. production improves the fundamental setup for wheat, but a sustained price rally ultimately requires buyers in the physical market as well.

A strong U.S. dollar does not help American exporters, while the U.S. continues to compete for orders with Russia, Europe, Australia and Argentina. Export sales data could therefore become just as important over the coming weeks as further production estimates.

The situation could change relatively quickly if weaker U.S. supply coincides with crop problems among other major exporters. The USDA had already been expecting global wheat production in 2026/27 to decline from the previous season's record level, alongside lower global ending stocks.

Could corn provide additional support?

Corn is also worth watching because the two markets are partially connected through feed demand and competition for acreage. The USDA's latest report lowered its U.S. corn yield forecast from 183 to 180.7 bushels per acre, a larger reduction than the market had anticipated. Corn futures reacted positively to the revision.

That removes one potential headwind for wheat. An exceptionally large supply of cheap corn could reduce the use of wheat in animal feed and weigh on the broader grain complex. A weaker outlook for corn yields makes that argument somewhat less powerful.

The current setup for wheat is therefore considerably more supportive than it was several months ago, but exports remain the key confirmation to watch. U.S. production is at its lowest level in more than half a century, the global balance is tightening, while weather and Black Sea risks are increasing supply uncertainty. If stronger demand for U.S. wheat joins that combination, the market would have a much firmer fundamental foundation for further gains.

Wheat futures chart (WHEAT, D1 interval)

Source: xStation5