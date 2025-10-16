BREAKING: NATGAS declines after EIA data 📌

EIA weekly natural gas change: Current: 80 bcf; Expected (XTB consensus): 76 bcf; Previous: 80 bcf
NATGAS prices fell slightly after EIA data showed a slightly higher-than-expected increase in U.S. gas inventories, compared to the XTB platform consensus of 76 bcf, highlighting the ongoing oversupply in the domestic market. As a result, a downward reaction was observed on the instrument.
