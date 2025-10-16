Read more
3:36 PM · 16 October 2025

BREAKING: NATGAS declines after EIA data 📌

NATGAS
Commodities
-
-

EIA weekly natural gas change: Current: 80 bcf; Expected (XTB consensus): 76 bcf; Previous: 80 bcf

NATGAS prices fell slightly after EIA data showed a slightly higher-than-expected increase in U.S. gas inventories, compared to the XTB platform consensus of 76 bcf, highlighting the ongoing oversupply in the domestic market. As a result, a downward reaction was observed on the instrument.

17 October 2025, 7:03 PM

Daily summary: Trump remarks helps Wall Street 📈Precious metals decline
17 October 2025, 6:28 PM

VIX drops 10% amid Wall Street rebound attempt🗽
17 October 2025, 5:50 PM

3 markets to watch next week - (17.10.2025)
17 October 2025, 5:37 PM

Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits