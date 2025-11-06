Read more
Coffee futures drop as huge Brazilian shipping to Europe eases supply concerns

Arabica coffee prices decline today maintaining high volatility since early October. The market remains supported by tight global supply — coffee inventories keep falling, while rainfall in Brazil’s key arabica region (Minas Gerais) remains below average.

  • Additional typhoon-related risks in Vietnam’s Robust-growing areas are adding concerns over possible supply disruptions, indirectly supporting Arabica prices.

  • ICE-certified Arabica coffee stocks have fallen to their lowest level in 18 months, at around 430,000 bags (60 kg each) similar to levels seen at the end of 2023.

  • However, some relief may be coming; according to Reuters, global traders are shipping about 150,000 bags of Brazilian Arabica coffee to ICE warehouses in Europe, which could help rebuild inventories and ease near-record prices.

COFFEE (D1 interval)

 

Source: xStation5

