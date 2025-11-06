Crypto decline amid weak sentiments on Wall Street 📉

Bitcoin briefly dipped below $100,000 yesterday, and today it pulled back from around $104,000 to just under $101,000. This move has reignited concerns that the $92,000 area (an unfilled CME gap) could be tested before the market attempts another rebound. Beyond Bitcoin, Ripple, Cardano, and Ethereum are also struggling, though BTC remains the key benchmark for the broader crypto market.
- The so-called CME gap refers to a price difference that forms on Bitcoin futures traded at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) over the weekend when trading is paused. Traders often expect the price to “fill” this gap once markets reopen.
- The $92,000 level has served as strong support before — in April 2025, Bitcoin’s major rally began from roughly this area. CoinGlass data shows a dense liquidity cluster near $108,600, which may act as resistance if the market bounces higher.
- According to K33 Research, the average BTC acquisition price among U.S. Bitcoin ETFs is currently around $90,000, which further emphasizes the importance of the $90,000–$92,000 support range in a potential crypto market downturn.
- The four-year Bitcoin cycle theory suggests the last cycle top occurred near $124,000, but this framework may be losing reliability as macroeconomic and institutional factors increasingly shape market behavior — rather than purely retail investor flows. Moreover, each new halving event is expected to have a smaller impact on total BTC supply, since about 91% of all Bitcoin is already in circulation.
- BlackRock plans to launch its Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) on the Australian market in November 2025, following a year in which its U.S. fund attracted over $27 billion in inflows.
- Bloomberg Intelligence notes that continued ETF purchases could help cushion short- and medium-term price declines, which are typical of cryptocurrency markets.
Bitcoin (H1, D1 chart)
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
Ethereum’s ongoing downward impulse also mirrors the June 2025 decline, when the price dropped from nearly $2,900 to just under $2,100 before rebounding toward $4,900 in the summer. The current pullback, however, appears slightly deeper and more prolonged.
Source: xStation5
