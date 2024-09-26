BREAKING: NATGAS drops slightly after the EIA storage data

Natural gas inventories increased by 47 billion cubic feet during the week, according to the latest EIA data, against expectations of 52 billion cubic feet and an earlier reading of 58 billion cubic feet. NATGAS drops slightly after the EIA data reading.

Source: xStation

Working gas in storage was 3,492 Bcf as of Friday, September 20, 2024, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 47 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 159 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 233 Bcf above the five-year average of 3,259 Bcf. At 3,492 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range. Source: EIA