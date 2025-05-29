BREAKING: Natural gas inventories grow in line with expectations

Natural gas inventories change:
- Value: 101 bcf
- Forecast: 99 bcf
- Previous: 120 bcf
Since the beginning of May, inventories in the USA have remained at a higher level than the 5-year average, though overall inventories are still far from extreme values during this period.
In the initial reaction to the data, we're seeing a downward impulse on futures contracts. The price of gas is testing the lower limit of today's consolidation, dropping by approximately 1%.
Source: xStation
Natural gas inventories compared to 5-year average. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.