BREAKING: Natural gas inventories grow in line with expectations

Natural gas inventories change:

Value: 101 bcf

Forecast: 99 bcf

Previous: 120 bcf

Since the beginning of May, inventories in the USA have remained at a higher level than the 5-year average, though overall inventories are still far from extreme values during this period.

In the initial reaction to the data, we're seeing a downward impulse on futures contracts. The price of gas is testing the lower limit of today's consolidation, dropping by approximately 1%.

Source: xStation

Natural gas inventories compared to 5-year average. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.