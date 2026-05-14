BREAKING: Natural gas (NATGAS) prices are rising following the release of EIA data from the U.S.

The EIA reported that weekly natural gas stocks in the US rose by 85 BCF, slightly below the market consensus of 87 BCF, but well above the previous reading of 63 BCF — representing a weekly increase in stock levels of 3.85%. Although the stock rose less than expected (a slightly ‘bullish’ deviation from the forecast), natural gas prices have responded with a rise of over 1%.
Source: xStation
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